    09:30, 06 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 93 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 93,014 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 93,014 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 21,074 are in-patients and 71,940 are out-patients.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 1,491, in critical condition – 425, and on artificial lung ventilation – 201.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,897 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 4,982 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day.


