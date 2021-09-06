Over 93 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 93,014 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of 93,014 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 21,074 are in-patients and 71,940 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 1,491, in critical condition – 425, and on artificial lung ventilation – 201.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,897 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 4,982 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day.