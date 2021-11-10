Over 943 thou fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 943,851 people are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first jab of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 1,468 people and 2,030 - the second jab in Almaty city in the past 24 hours.

Since February 1, 2021, 1,004,163 citizens of Almaty have been administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 943,851 – both jabs. COVID-19 vaccines have been given to 121,380 persons aged over 60 years old.

134 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, including 130 with symptoms and four without symptoms, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 112 people have been discharged from and 99 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

793 citizens of Almaty, including 20 kids, continue receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 86 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 16 on artificial lung ventilation, 45 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 20 on high flow oxygen devices.

As of today, 1,506 citizens of Almaty with COVID-19, including 1,442 with mild and moderate symptoms and 64 without symptoms, are under observation of the mobile teams of primary health care and the Telemedicine Center.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.