Over 95,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 95,515 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 7 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 9,897 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 85,618 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

453 patients are in critical condition, 155 are in extremely severe condition and 96 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 3,653 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,274,607 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,166,908 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.