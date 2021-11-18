Over 954,000 Almaty residents fully immunized against COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has reported 128 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s health office, of 128, 5 COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic. 78 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after making full recoveries, while 93 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

673 COVID-19 patients, including 17 children, are treated at local infectious facilities.

In the past 24 hours, 2,128 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 1,762 people. Staring from February 1 through November 17 1,016,111 people got the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second dose was administered to 954,837 people in the city.

Of all those vaccinated, 121,739 people are aged 60 and more.