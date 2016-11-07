Over a ton of Almaty-grown apples given to orphans in Astana

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Days of Almaty in Astana were held on the threshold of the celebration of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence in the Kazakh capital.

The multimedia exhibition "Almaty is the golden cradle of Independence" held at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan on November 5 gave the official start to the Days of Almaty in Astana. Exhibits of the fund of the History Museum in Almaty highlighting the origins of our statehood and independence were on display there.



"The most important historical decisions, including the adoption of the declaration of independence, the Constitution, the introduction of national currency, were made in Almaty. The decision on the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site was made in Almaty as well. Thanks to constant support of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Almaty has turned into a center of culture and the city of business," said mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.



It should be noted that the unique photographs dedicated to Zhetysu, the first Kazakhstani megapolis, were showcased at the exhibition. Guests and residents of the Kazakh capital can familiarize with the well-known cultural facilities of the city within the framework of the 3D tour. Over 100 photographs of Almaty city and 32 archeological exhibits are on display as well.



Besides, reps of the Almaty city administration visited the SOS Children Village, the infant orphanage, the disabled persons home and the orphanage №1 within the framework of the Days of Almaty in Astana. They presented over a ton of Almaty-grown apples and three thousand chocolate bars to orphans and disabled kids there.



The Almaty Symphonic Orchestra and Kazakh pop stars took part in the gala concert at the Kazakhstan Concert Hall in Astana on November 5. Next day the Palace of Peace and Accord hosted the concert of traditional music. The meeting of well-known Kazakhstani poets with the youth of Astana city was held as part of the Days of Almaty in Astana.