EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:14, 24 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Over dozen reportedly killed in Malaysia bus accident

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Thirteen people were killed and over a dozen others were wounded in a bus accident in Malaysia, local media report.

    The accident occurred in the Muar District of Johor State on Saturday morning, The Star newspaper said citing Johor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Yusof Mohd Gunnos.

    The bus driver, along with a dozen passengers, were killed and 17 others were injured when the bus skidded and fell off a cliff. ​

    The cause of the accident is under investigation. The bus was heading from the capital of Johor State, Johor Baru, to Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.

    Фото: © Wikipedia/ Calvin Teo


    Source: Sputniknews

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!