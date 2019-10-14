Over five years agricultural production increased 1.4 times, Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The First vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov took part in the conference «Kazakhstan - Russia: trade and economic cooperation in the field of agriculture» which was held as part of the I International Agro-Industrial Forum (AIF-2019) in Moscow, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

In his report on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the agricultural sector, A. Saparov informed about the results achieved by the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan. In particular, over the past five years agricultural production has increased by 1.4 times. At the same time, he noted that the average annual growth rate of labor productivity in the agricultural sector amounted to 24%, reaching in the previous year KZT2,076. He added that the total export of agricultural products in 2018 increased by 24.5% including the export of processed products growth by 3.5%.

In January-June 2019 the trade turnover of agricultural products and processed agricultural products between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to USD950.5 million which is 7.8% more than in the same period in 2018 (USD881.9 million). The volume of exports from Kazakhstan to Russia in January-June 2019 amounted to USD203.6 which is 4.8% more than in the same period in 2018 (USD194.3).

«The agricultural sector is becoming attractive for business. Over the past 5 years KZT1.3 trillion of investments has been attracted to the industry. It should be noted that the private sector invested about 80% of investments including KZT365.1 billion in 2018», the First vice Minister emphasized in his report.

In order to attract investment in the agro-industrial complex the country is creating appropriate conditions for supporting entrepreneurship: subsidizing priority areas, providing soft loans and leasing, special taxation regimes for agribusiness entities.

At the conclusion of his report A. Saparov noted that the agrarian department of Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

The plenary session of the International AIF -2019 was attended by Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dungyu, Russia’s Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources of the Republic of Serbia Branislav Nedimovic and Food Futurologist Morgaine Gaye.