Over half a million driving licenses issued in Kazakhstan in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than half a million Kazakh citizens got driving licenses in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Within the first 11 months of 2017, 538,007 driving licenses have been issued. This includes 170,145 issued for the first time. Over the same period in 2016, the Government has issued 513,233 licenses including 172,766 for the first time," the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan said in response to Kazinform's inquiry.

Thus, in 2017, the number of all issued driving licenses has grown by 4.8 percent in contrast to 2016. However, the number of driver's licenses issued for the first time has slightly decreased by 1.5 pct.