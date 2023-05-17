EN
    15:46, 17 May 2023

    Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visited Uzbekistan since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, over two million foreign tourists visited the country between January and April 2023.

    Tourists from neighboring countries are among top 3 of the tourists inflow, including Tajikistan with over 623,000 tourists, Kazakhstan with over 558,000 tourists and Kyrgyzstan with over 487,000 tourists.

    Almost 30,000 tourists from Türkiye, some 9,200 tourists from South Korea, 8,300 – from India and 6,300 – from China visited Uzbekistan in the reporting period as well.

    Last year Uzbekistan hosted over 1,5 million Kazakhstani tourists, making almost one third of all foreign tourist inflow in the country.


