Over half million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports announced that a total of 532,958 pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia by 26th May for this year's Hajj season, WAM reports citing Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that this figure is that of pilgrims entering the Kingdom through all border crossings.

The majority of pilgrims – 523,729 – arrived by air, 9,210 crossed land borders, and 19 arrived by sea.

The directorate emphasised its commitment to facilitating a smooth arrival experience for all pilgrims.