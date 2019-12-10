Over half of graduates fail to find jobs based on their majors, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to review the academic process in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs, 60% of graduates fail to find job based on their major.

«We know that many students get job while studying at universities. However, they find employment which has nothing to do with their major. .. Thus, their academic and labor activities develop in different worlds,» said the President at the closing ceremony of the Year of Youth in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday.

Tokayev added that young people demand distance learning amid onrush of digital skills technologies.

«We have to continue the work on establishing the Open university. The idea of Elbasy on establishing at least one high level university and two colleges will solve many problems. Young people will not leave native towns looking for prestigious universities», said the President.