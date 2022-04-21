EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:08, 21 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Over KZT 100 bln invested in Turkestan region to boost tourism

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «KZT 102 bln was invested into the sphere of tourism in Turkestan region. Notably, the region takes the lead countrywide in tourism investments,» acting head of the tourism department of Turkestan region Nurdaulet Medeuov said.

    «The Caravan Saray multifunctional tourist complex, Ramada, Emir Plaza, Rich Hotel, Grand Villa and Resort ethno-park were built there last year. Izi.Travel app offers audio guides and contact information of 100 tourist sites in the territory of the region,» he told a briefing.

    As stated there, this year it is planned to hold the Caravan Statue Street Art Festival, Taiqazan Gastronomy Festival, and Batyr Battle purposed to boost tourism. It is targeted to attract up to 260,000 domestic tourists and 7,000 foreign tourists this year.


    Tags:
    Tourism Turkestan region Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!