Over KZT 2,5 trillion sent to Kazakhstan from Switzerland, England and Liechtenstein for legalization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Money from Switzerland, Russia, Singapore, Great Britain and the Kingdom of Liechtenstein was received in Kazakhstan for the purposes of legalization - Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev informed.

"56% of legalized money was received on Kazakhstan's bank accounts in cash. 44% was credited to the account by wire transfers, 14% of the sum were received from foreign bank accounts. The money received for legalization in Kazakhstan was remitted from Switzerland, Russia, Singapore, Great Britain, the Kingdom of Liechtenstein", - Akishev told, speaking in the Government meeting.

According to Akishev, for the period of legalization from September 1, 2014 till November 30, 2016, the banks have opened 7,917 bank accounts where about 2 trillion 860 billion tenge was credited.

"During November 1-30, 2016 there were opened 2,501 bank accounts where about 652 billion tenge was remitted. At the same time at least 2 trillion 558 billion tenge was legalized in foreign currency, mainly in US dollars which is 89% of the total amount of the legalized money", - Akishev reported.