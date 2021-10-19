Over KZT100 bln allotted for villages development in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev shared the plans on implementation of the Auyl –El besigi program in 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year 6,500 projects worth 566 billion tenge are to be implemented as part of the program. Those are aimed at the development of housing and utilities, social and transport infrastructure,» Minister Irgaliyev said at the session of the Government Tuesday.

According to him, 2,500 km of utility networks and 5,000 km of village roads are to be modernized with the framework of the program.

«632 schools and kindergartens, 70 healthcare facilities, 300 houses of culture and libraries, 96 sport facilities are to be constructed or modernized in the regions of Kazakhstan as well,» the minister pointed out.

He added that 106 billion tenge has been earmarked for the development of 480 villages in Kazakhstan as part of the program.