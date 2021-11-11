Over KZT100bn channeled to develop villages in Kazakhstan over 2 years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke of the implementation of the project Auyl – El besigi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Development of rural areas and agro-industrial complex of the country plays a primary role in creating favorable conditions for the rural life. Since 2019 in accordance with the tasks given by Elbasy at the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan party on February 27, 2019, the implementation of the Auyl - El Besigi project has been underway. The project aims at improving the standards of life in villages, modernizing social and engineering infrastructure of rural areas. As of now, 7.7 million people reside in 6,316 rural settlements,» said Smailov in a reply to the deputy inquiry.

Of those, 3,561 rural settlements, including 1,173 main and 2,388 satellite ones, have potential for development. As part of the Auyl – El Besigi project 1,510 projects were carried out, over 15 thousand jobs were created, over 1.9 thousand km of roads, 0.7 thousand km of engineering networks, and 418 social facilities were reconstructed in 243 villages with development potential in 2019/20.

«In total, the amount of funding from the republican budget stood at KZT110bn in the two years. KZT35.2bn is provided from the republican budget to implement 361 projects in 2021,» said the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

He went on to note that in addition, in order to fulfill the roadmap on the implementation of the Nur Otan party election program to modernize 480 rural settlements with the use of KZT135bn, there was allocation of an additional KZT70.8bn for 779 projects this June as part of the national budget revision. So, taking into account the revision KZT106bn was allocated to implement 1,140 projects in 480 rural settlements throughout 2021.

According to the presented information, 1,140 projects include 302 social infrastructure projects, 64 housing and public utilities projects, and 716 transport infrastructure projects.