    09:42, 27 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Over KZT16.3bln to be spent on repair of heating system in Semey

    Photo: weproject.kz: Twitter
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has allocated over 16.3bln tenge from its reserves for the repair of heating infrastructure in Semey, as per a decree signed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform reports.

    The length of heat supply networks in Semey is 322 kilometers, their average wear is 68%. Some sections, which were commissioned in 1966, are worn-out by 100%. 337 accidents were recorded on the heat supply lines during the last winter season, which is 21% more against the previous year.

    The funds allocated by the Government will be spent on reconstruction of 5.8 kilometers of main heat supply lines.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Abai region Government Top Story
