Over KZT2bln to be spent on Nurly Zher programme’s implementation in Kostanay region in 2017

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM 2bln368mln tenge have been allocated from the National Fund for implementation of Nurly Zher programme in Kostanay region in 2017.

“1bln562mln tenge have been allocated for the construction of 7 rental apartment buildings without purchase option in 2017. Two of them will be built in Rudnyi, 2 more will be built in Zarechnoye settlement (to be commissioned this year), as well as 3 apartment buildings will be erected in Kostanay (to be commissioned in 2018) – 381 apartments in total,” said Miras Sergaliyev, a representative of the regional construction department.

806.8mln tenge were allocated for the construction of the utilities for these projects.

In general, the region plans to commission 210,000 sq.m. of housing under the Nurly Zher programme.