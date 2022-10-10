EN
    16:13, 10 October 2022

    Over KZT2bn provided for fire-hit Kostanay region’s recovery

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 91 houses were fully destroyed by the wildfires in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh government provided KZT2.27bn spent to build 91 houses and engineering infrastructure for those affected by the wildfires in Kostanay region.

    According to Kostanay region’s administration, construction and installation works are being carried out by 13 contracting organizations.


