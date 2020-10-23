Over one-third of Italians under curfew amid coronavirus spike

ROME. KAZINFORM Over 21.7 million Italians, making up over one-third of the country's population, have been placed under curfew amid a spike in new coronavirus infections, which numbered 13,860 on Thursday, officials said.

The Ministry of Health said that 136 patients had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 36,968 fatalities since the pandemic began in this country in February, Xinhua reports.

Another 2,082 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries from COVID-19 to 259,456, the ministry said.

The latest figures bring the combined number of infections, recoveries, and fatalities in Italy to 465,726.

A total of 169,302 people are currently infected with the virus, the ministry said. Of these, 158,616 are isolated at home, 9,694 are hospitalized with symptoms and 992 are in intensive care units (ICUs).

The northern Lombardy region, whose capital is Milan, has had the lion's share of cases with over 33,000 currently infected people. It is followed by the southern Campania region with more than 22,000 infections and the central Lazio region with over 18,000 infections.