Over past 25 years Kazakhstan turned into prosperous economy - Slutsky

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the State Duma Committee for International Affairs Leonid Slutsky believes that President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative on declaring 2016 in the EEU as the Year of Deepening of Economic Relations with the third countries and key integration associations may become the backbone of the Eurasian economic architecture in the 21st century in the long term.

Over these years Kazakhstan has turned into one of the most prosperous economies outside the post-Soviet space," Slutsky notes.



"Nursultan Abishevich [Nazarbayev] is the patriarch of the Eurasian integration and one of the founding fathers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) that develops robustly. I am confident that present-day Kazakhstan will continue to prosper and step up its cooperation in all directions. We are united by the close historical ties in political, cultural, economic and other spheres," he told Kazinform correspondent.



"2016 on the initiative of President Nazarbayev was the year of building practical ties with growing integration associations in the Eurasian space - the Eurasian Economic Union, the Silk Road Economic Belt, etc. that will be the backbone of the Eurasian economic architecture in the 21st century," he noted.



"I would like to congratulate the fraternal people of Kazakhstan on 25 years of the Independence and wish them further sustainable development. I truly love this wonderful and prosperous country," Slutsky added in conclusion.