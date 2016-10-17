Over past decade Switzerland invested $14.5B into Kazakhstan's economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev received Pierre Maudet, Minister in charge of security and economic affairs at the Canton of Geneva, in Astana on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

As former mayor of Geneva, Mr. Maudet spoke highly of Tokayev's activity as the UN Under Secretary-General and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva in 2011-2013.



The sides noted that thanks to joint efforts it became possible to lift Geneva's status as a center of global diplomacy. According to the Senate Speaker, amid growing geopolitical instability in the world, the UN Office at Geneva needs further all-round support as the most important platform for multilateral negotiations, prevention of conflicts and crisis regulation.



Speaker Tokayev welcomed Maudet's intention to further contribute to strengthening of commercial and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Switzerland. Presently, Switzerland is the 5th largest trade partner of Kazakhstan. The two-way trade exceeded $2.7 billion in 2015. Besides, Switzerland remains one the largest investors of Kazakhstan's economy after having invested over $14.5 billion over the past decade.



According to Tokayev, this positive trend of bilateral cooperation should be further developed. In this connection, he expressed hope that the visit of the Swiss business delegation led by Maudet will give a new impulse to mutually profitable relations.