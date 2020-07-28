EN
    12:21, 28 July 2020

    Over two thousand online shops registered in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - There are more than two thousand online stores in Kazakhstan, this has been announced by Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at today’s Government meeting.

    «COVID-19 pandemic leads to significant growth in online shopping. The increase in sales through B2C (Business-to-Consumer) channels is especially noticeable in online trade of medicines, household items and food products», Bakhyt Sultanov said.

    According to Kazpost JSC, in the first half of the year the volume of the e-commerce market has amounted to KZT435 billion which is 9.4% of the total retail trade.


    Economy
