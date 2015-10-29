Over USD 100 bln invested in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over USD 100 bln has been invested in Astana over the period of its establishment as a capital city, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov informed.

"The population of the city has grown almost three times over the last 17 years. The volume of the GRP has increased more than 65 times. The industrial production sector has also registered a 17 times increase. The share of Astana in the GDP of Kazakhstan increased three times and the investments grew almost 16 times. In total, about 16 million sq. meters of housing has been commissioned over this period. More than USD 100 bln has been invested in Astana during these years," the Mayor of Astana told speaking at the Astana Invest-2015 Forum today.

"I think Astana is a great opportunity for investors. Definitely, when we encourage investors to invest in Astana we realize that the business interests of each of you are aimed at success of your business," A. Dzhaksybekov added.