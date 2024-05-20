Overview of recent events in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, a complicated social situation has emerged due to conflicts between foreign students and local residents. A Kazinform News Agency correspondent will provide details on the recent events in the neighboring country.

May 13

On this day, a fight broke out between Pakistani guests and local residents at a hostel in Bishkek, resulting in two locals being assaulted by the foreigners. Consequently, a criminal investigation has been initiated regarding this incident.

May 17

Hundreds of local residents gathered near the hostel, and internal troops were deployed to the scene.

May 18

Kamchybek Tashiev, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, has spoken out about the recent gathering of youths aged 18 to 25. He stated that the concern stemmed from the rising number of migrants from countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Egypt, and etc. Tashiev supported the demands of the group and discussed the actions taken by the State Committee for National Security against foreigners who break the nation's laws.

Kamchybek Tashiev reported that there are statistics on violations by migrants, predominantly involving citizens from Pakistan and Bangladesh. He stated that over 1,500 Pakistanis and more than 1,000 Bangladeshis have been expelled from the country.

“According to the available data, around 5,000 foreigners have breached our laws, with 1,360 of these being Pakistanis, 1,300 being Bangladeshis, and the rest from various countries,” he said.

He considered the demands of the protesters to be correct, but urged them to maintain public order and address issues legally.

“We observed those gathered and identified provocateurs who called for destructive actions against the authorities on social media. They are detained. In addition, those who came with weapons were identified. They were also detained. If someone had succumbed to provocation and fired, there would have been consequences,” he concluded.

It was later revealed that following the incident 29 individuals sought medical assistance. 15 of the injured were transported to the city emergency hospital and the national hospital, while the others received treatment on-site.

On May 18, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, visited an injured Pakistani citizen with a fractured jaw at the National Hospital’s Department of Maxillofacial Surgery, ensuring the patient received necessary medical preparations for surgery.

The Kyrgyz government described the incident as an ethnically motivated provocation, exacerbated by false social media posts and incorrect international press coverage, denying any murders or violence against foreign students. Law enforcers are investigating the incident thoroughly to bring all responsible parties to justice and have been actively working to control illegal migration and expel those deemed undesirable in recent months.

“Any insinuations aimed at inciting intolerance towards foreign students are unacceptable and do not correspond to the spirit of friendship and hospitality for which our people have always been famous. The authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic have taken all necessary measures to ensure security, maintain peace and stability. Our law enforcement forces will resolutely suppress any attempts to disrupt public order,” the government statement said.

In turn, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif expressed concern about the incident.

“Deeply concerned about the situation with Pakistani students in Bishkek. I have instructed the Ambassador of Pakistan to provide all necessary assistance. My office is also in contact with the embassy and is constantly monitoring the situation,” the Pakistani Prime Minister said in a statement.

Later, online opinions suggested that Pakistani students at Kyrgyz universities might relocate to Kazakhstan. However, the press service of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee stated that these claims are not accurate.

“The checkpoints on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border are operating as usual, the border guards of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are constantly exchanging information about the developing situation in Bishkek,” the Kazakh National Security Committee informed.

May 19

Telephone conversations took place between the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

The head of the foreign ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic informed his colleague about the incident between Pakistani students and local residents, and emphasized that public order is fully ensured and the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz authorities expressed significant concerns over the spread of inaccurate and misleading information about the incident and conditions in Kyrgyzstan in foreign media and social networks, including those in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev stressed the necessity of relying on trustworthy information and the importance of actively combating the spread of false reports and publications in Pakistan's information space that could damage relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

The head of the Pakistani foreign ministry expressed full understanding of the situation and expressed gratitude for the effective measures taken by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

To facilitate further data exchange and discuss the progression of Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations, both parties agreed to convene at a bilateral meeting during the SCO Ministerial Council on May 21, 2024, in Astana, Kazakhstan. Additionally, they planned to organize inter-ministerial consultations on consular and legal matters between the Kyrgyz Republic and Pakistan in Bishkek soon.

The parties unanimously agreed that the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan are fraternal and committed to enhancing their friendship and cooperation. Consequently, 180 Pakistani students were evacuated from Kyrgyzstan on a special flight.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov visited the dormitory of the Faculty of Medicine of the International University of Kyrgyzstan (IUK), which was attacked by looters and hooligans on the night of May 18. He was accompanied by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Hasan Ali Zaygam, the President of the International Cultural Commission and Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic Asylbek Aidaraliev.

Edil Baysalov addressed the assembled foreign students and teachers with words of sympathy and apology for the violence and harm caused to them by a bunch of hooligans.

Baisalov emphasized that the criminal acts committed are not reflective of the Kyrgyz tradition of hospitality, which has always held guests in high esteem, referring to them as “musapyr” - a term also used in Urdu, highlighting the closeness of Kyrgyz and Pakistani peoples.

He reassured that foreign students are highly regarded and serve as bridges for fostering international friendships. Despite political complexities and misinformation on social media, he assured that students are safe in Kyrgyzstan, with the government fully responsible for their safety.

“Your parents and relatives should know that you are not in danger in Kyrgyzstan, and that the authorities bear full responsibility for your well-being. The events of one night do not reflect the attitude of our people towards you. Law enforcement agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into all the circumstances of the incident and will definitely bring all those responsible to justice,” concluded Edil Baisalov.

May 20

The Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic answered questions of concern to foreign students. He also inspected the premises and student dormitories.

On May 20, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed the nation regarding the unrest in Bishkek that occurred on May 17-18. He described the incident as a result of provocations that misled many, putting the state and its people in a negative light.

“We all witnessed the aftermath when various information and videos about the May 13 incident were circulated online on May 18. Had law enforcement responded quickly and communicated their actions to the public sooner, this situation might have been avoided,” the President said.

He highlighted the failure of law enforcement to act swiftly and transparently, which might have prevented the escalation. He pointed out that the Ministry of Internal Affairs had detained those responsible, but other groups exploited the situation.

“However, by accepting everything seen on the Internet without objective assessment and analysis, you fell prey to provocative calls that stirred national sentiments and harmed our state, which has embarked on the path of development, as well as our people, historically known for their hospitality. This is truly unfortunate,” the head of state stressed.