Owners of Kazakh assembled cars to use smartphone for driving

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Owners of Azia Avto cars will be able to drive them using a smartphone in the months ahead, Chairman of the Management Board Kazakhstan Association of Automotive Industry "KazAvtoProm" Oleg Alfyorov told a briefing of Central Communications Service.

"Among the technology solutions under implementation by the domestic automakers, it is worthwhile to particularly note Connected Car project which Azia Avto company started working on in the first quarter of this year. I note that nowadays ‘connected car' technology is one of the key directions of future transport system development. It is ‘connected car' technology which is the basis for self-driving cars projects. So, at the earliest possible time owners of cars produced in Ust-kamenogorsk town can remotely operate their vehicles, literally, using their smartphones", Alfyorov said.

According to him, a telematic system that will be installed in each car assembled in Ust-Kamenogorsk will make it possible to remotely monitor its technical condition, start and cut off the engine, open the trunk, keep a close watch on the speed and temperature using a mobile app of a personal smartphone. These solutions will be available as early as in the coming months.