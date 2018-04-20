Oxford Academic Union honors Kazakhstan's National Defense University

LONDON. KAZINFORM - This week, the International Socrates Committee hosted the Achievements Forum 2018 at the Institute of Directors (IOD) in London. The awards ceremony was attended by members of the international academic community including professors, scientists and educational managers from across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

Event participants included the heads of some of the world's leading universities, such as partners of the Oxford Academic Union, representatives of the creative and scientific industries, as well as representatives from some of the most forward-thinking organizations within the business community. Guests were able to attend panel discussions and presentations which provided detailed information about some of the organizations' progress and activities.



The Republic of Kazakhstan was represented by the National Defense University - named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - and the International Language Centre "Inter Press Shymkent".



The National Defense University, which is the flagship school in Kazakhstan's military education system, has officially been a member of the Oxford Academic Union since December 2015.



In the Educational awards category, Kazakhstan`s University was awarded the honorable award of "The Best University", and the University's Chief Major-General Askhat Ryspayev was awarded the distinct honor of "The Best Manager Of The Year".



The International Socrates Committee, while having overall authority to determine who would receive the awards, followed a strict grading criteria which included: educational accessibility, the quality of educational services, the professionalism of the faculty, the level of technical equipment, as well as participation in international educational programs and prospects for international co-operation.