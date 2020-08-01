Oxygen concentrators, ventilators arrive to Kazakhstan from China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A humanitarian cargo has arrived from Beijing in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The cargo included 300 oxygen concentrators and 26 artificial air lung ventilation devices.

The organization of humanitarian aid was carried out by the private charitable foundation of Nurali Aliyev «ZHANARTU». The Foundation donates 300 7F-10 oxygen concentrators and 26 artificial lung ventilation devices «Positive Airway Pressure Units YH-830 (Bi-level) with Independent Humidifier with LCD screen» to medical institutions of Kazakhstan.

It is noted that with the support of the famous Chinese businessman and founder of the Alibaba Group Jack Ma, the founder of the ZHANARTU Fund made an agreement with the management of the Chinese YUWELL plant on the supply of ventilators and oxygen equipment at prime cost.