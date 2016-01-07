P. Burian: 100 specific steps program - right move in right direction

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - "100 specific steps" program of N. Nazarbayev is the right move in the right direction, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian said.

"I would like to note the process of implementation of "100 specific steps" program. I think this program is the right move in the right direction. We also want to support this process in terms of deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan," P. Burian noted.

P. Burian reminded that the strategy of the EU for Central Asia was renewed in June 2015. The document is a good foundation for future development of the relations between the EU and Kazakhstan.

"I have to outline new directions of development of cooperation. I want to pay more attention to the sphere of the economy now. Obviously, Kazakhstan plays an important role in this sphere as a leader of economic development and implementation of reforms," P. Burian added.