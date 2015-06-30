P. Burian specified why Kazakhstan considered as leader in terms of strengthening security in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian specified why Kazakhstan is considered as a leader in terms of the issues of strengthening of security in the Central Asian region.

Answering journalists' questions Peter Buria noted: "I think Kazakhstan is considered as a leader in terms of strengthening of security in the region because Kazakhstan is a reliable partner that uses principles of international law addressing the problems in the region. Besides, Kazakhstan actively participates in the work of the UN and other organizations of the region."

P. Burian also noted a great role of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the image of the country.

"It is definitely a merit of the leader of the country who is an example for others and he boldly demonstrates how to conduct such important reforms and take important steps for country's future development," he added.