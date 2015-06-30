EN
    13:01, 30 June 2015 | GMT +6

    P. Burian: Terrorist organization cannot be called Islamic State

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian supports the idea not to call a terrorist organization Islamic State, he said at the press conference in Astana.

    "Certainly, the idea is not to use the words "state" and "Islamic state" because there is no connection between terrorism and religion. It is highly important for us to explain people that this terrorist organization has nothing in common with religion," P. Burian said.

    He also noted that extremism posed a threat not just for Central Asia but for the community of the entire world.

    "This organization is threatening the civilization, democracy and normal life of people. We need to mobilize the international community to counter this organization," P. Burian added.

