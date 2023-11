ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 22-year-old Pedro Duran (13-0, 10 KOs), who is fighting in the junior lightweight, is scheduled to fight in the undercard of the boxing show featuring Gennady Golovkin and Dominic Wade on April 23, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

The name of Duran's opponent will be revealed in the nearest future, his manger informed.