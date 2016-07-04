P. Fury: Not going to be surprised if Eubank beats Golovkin, but I'll bet on GGG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Uncle and trainer of Tyson Fury Peter Fury thinks that Chris Eubank Jr. has great chances for an upset in a fight against Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"Eubank Jr. is a great boxer, he has enough to be competitive in a fight against Golovkin. So, I am not going to be surprised if he wins. However, I will put my money on Golovkin. Eubank is a talented boxer and we will see a spectacular fight," P. Fury said.