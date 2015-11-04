P. Twumasi to play in Benfica match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Halfback of Astana FC Patrick Twumasi just served his six-game ban in the UEFA Champions League. Thus, he is ready play in a macth against Benfica FC, Sports.kz informs.

As earlier reported, the Disciplinary Committee of the UEFA disqualified Ghanaian football player of Astana FC for six games for a foul in a game against Finnish HIK FC.

The match against Benfica FC is scheduled to be held on November 25, 9 pm, Astana time.