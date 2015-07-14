P4P: Mayweather on top, Golovkin moves down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WorldBoxingNews.net has recently updated its Pound-for-Pound (P4P) rankings regardless of weight class, Sports.kz web portal says.

WBA (Super), IBO and WBC Interim world middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin from Kazakhstan lost one spot and slid to the 5th line in the rankings. He was elbowed aside by Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto who rose to №4 of the rankings.

American Floyd Mayweather Jr. dominates the rankings. Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine is ranked 2nd. Rounding out the top 3 is Nicaraguan Román González.