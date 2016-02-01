PACE deputies interested in inter-parliamentary dialogue with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senator Georgy Kim participated in the first part of the annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg.

According to the Senate's press service, the Kazakhstani MP met with his colleagues from Lithuania on the margins of the session.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania, Kazakhstan's bid to sit on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and Lithuania's participation in the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.

Besides, Mr. Kim also held a working meeting with Bulgarian parliamentarians to discuss the problems of bilateral cooperation and establishment of inter-parliamentary dialogue. The Bulgarian side expressed readiness to expand and deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation and their wish to partake in the international conference "Religion against terrorism" set to be held on May 31 in Astana on the threshold of the 15th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.