Pace of vaccinations down by 46% in May in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFROM – The pace of vaccinations against COVID-19 was down 46% in May compared to the previous month in Nur-Sultan city, the city’s chief medical officer Sarkhat Beisenova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing at the capital’s administration, Nur-Sultan city’s chief medical officer said that the population’s demand and willingness to get vaccinated is seen.

She went on to say that vaccinations are carried out at the sites where the sanitary standards are in place.

According to the city’s administration, nine more vaccination centers have been opened at in the city to ensure people have access to vaccines, including at Mega Silk Way, Khan Shatyr, Asia Park, Saryarka trading and entertaining centers, Abu Dhabi Plaza complex as well as Alem, Eurasia trading houses, and Mechta trading center.

As of June 9, 2021, 9.4% or 111,683 of Nur-Sultan’s total population have been inoculated with both components of COVID-19 vaccines. 14.3% or 169,632 have been given one component of the vaccines.