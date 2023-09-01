Pace of work of Kazakh Parliament to accelerate – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstani MPs on the start of the new session of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.

In his remarks at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, President Tokayev extended his congratulations to MPs on the start of the new session of the Parliament reminding that since spring election the number of political parties represented at the Parliament has changed dramatically as well as the composition of the chambers themselves.

The Head of State went on to praise factions of the political parties and single-mandate deputies for active work on new bills and raising the issues of paramount importance even during the summer period.

According to the President, in a two-month period MPs paid visits to over 1,200 settlements and held meetings with electorate there.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Kazakhstani parliamentarians for their fruitful work, adding that during the new session the pace of work will be accelerated.