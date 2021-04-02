PACE Secretary General intends to intensify parliamentary cooperation with Kazakhstan

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Despina Chatzivassiliou-Tsovilis expressed support for outlined course of internal political and social reforms carried out by the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Congratulating her with the election to a leading post in the oldest inter-parliamentary institution in Europe, Consul General of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg Anuarbek Akhmetov spoke about ongoing transformations in the country celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its independence this year.

Being agree with the importance of promotion a «hearing state», the Head of the PACE Secretariat was satisfied with the general policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan to ensure the rule of law, strengthen the role of civil society and establish a multi-party system.

Talking about political reforms, the PACE Secretary General stated that by abolishing a death penalty Kazakhstan has become a good example for the entire region and some members of the organization itself.

The parties discussed in detail the prospects for the development of cooperation between the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Parliamentary Assembly. Despite the pandemic, inter-parliamentary contacts will be intensified. It was emphasized that parliamentarians of Kazakhstan are interested in activation of trustful and constructive dialogue with European colleagues on the widest range of issues.