Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a 37-year-old Thai politician and businesswoman became Thailand’s youngest prime minister, receiving the official endorsement from King Vajiralongkorn on Sunday. The appointment came just two days after winning the majority of the votes in Parliament, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. She follows in the footsteps of her father and aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, both of whom held the office in 2001-2005 and 2011-2014, respectively. The results of this election makes her the second woman to lead the country and the third member of the Shinawatra family to hold this post.

Her endorsement follows the Constitutional Court's dismissal of her Pheu Thai Party ally, Srettha Thavisin, from the premiership. In a House of Representatives vote, Paetongtarn won by a landslide, gaining nearly two-thirds of the vote on Friday.

“This is the highest honor and pride in my life,” Paetongtarn stated after receiving the endorsement. “I, my family, and the Pheu Thai Party greatly appreciate His Majesty’s kindness. I am determined to perform my duties with loyalty and honesty for the benefit of the nation and the people.”

Paetongtarn, who has led the Pheu Thai Party since 2023, has established herself as a prominent individual in Thai politics, carrying on her family's political tradition. She is also a successful entrepreneur with ownership in 21 firms worth around $2 billion, including SC Asset Corporation.

On a spectrum of political beliefs Paetongtarn Shinawatra is leaning socially liberal on most issues, including advocacy for LGBT rights. She also pushes for revising Thailand's constitution and eliminating military conscription, although she continues to oppose revisions to the country's lèse-majesté legislation.

[Editor's note: Thailand's lèse-majesté law, which carries penalties ranging from three to fifteen years in jail, has been utilized to impose tight safeguards of the monarchy against acts of disrespect from its formation in 1908.]

Economically, Paetongtarn identifies herself as a "socially liberal capitalist" who supports ‘capitalism with empathy’. She plans to maintain the policies of her predecessor, Srettha, including the promotion of gender diversity, the implementation of "major" economic stimulus and reform, the prevention of drug trafficking, and the enhancement of the country's universal healthcare system.

Paetongtarn is likely to reveal her 35-member cabinet shortly, with intentions to continue the country's soft-power effort aimed at promoting Thailand's rich cultural history and tourism.