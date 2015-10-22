Paintball club of Kyzylorda creates real copy of Counter Strike shooting-range

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Paintball club of Kyzylorda has become famous due to a recreated two-story building for battles - a replica of the legendary shooting-range of Counter Strike computer game, Kazinform refers to "Express K" newspaper.

According to the newspaper, overseas fans of Counter Strike dream to come to Kyzylorda and "play" in the real life. "I fought a million times in this building in a computer game - writes an American gamer on one of the forums - It turns out that this shooting-range is actually exists. I will save money to travel to Kazakhstan." It is noteworthy that the firing ground completely recreates the layout of the house from a computer game. Moreover, the owner of the house reproduced some details, for example, a shed and even identical bushes. The cost of shooting in the range is 3000 tenge (appr. $10). The only difference is that in the real shooting range you cannot jump off the second floor without harm to health.