Paintings by Kazakh artists exhibited at London art gallery

LONDON. KAZINFORM The British-Kazakhstan Society and the Committee of Art Collectors have unveiled the "Light of the Other. Unveiling the Art of Central Asia" exhibition of Central Asian contemporary art, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The exhibition, hosted at the D Contemporary art gallery in London, presents a selection of original works by leading artists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Paintings by renowned Kazakh artists, including Almagul Menlibayeva, Vladimir Tverdokhlebov, Yerbolat Tolepbay, Marat Bekeyev, Saule Suleimenova, and Uriya Jurik, are among those exhibited.

The aim of the exhibition is to creatively interpret the past and the present, history and modernity, as well as to discover the inner world of Central Asia, unknown to the West, through the language of art. The organisers recognise the invaluable contribution and role of Central Asia in world history, through such leading innovators of the region as Al-Khwarizmi, Al-Farabi, Al-Biruni, Avicenna and Ulugh beg, alongside the ancient trade route that is now gaining new life - the Great Silk Road.



The works presented at the exhibition create a vivid and authentic image of Central Asia, inspired by the history, traditions and values of this ancient region. Visitors of the exhibition will have a unique opportunity to get acquainted with the culture and everyday life of Central Asia through the individual interpretation of each artist, as well as to purchase some of the works.

The exhibition runs until 22 March, on Monday-Saturday from 11am to 5pm.