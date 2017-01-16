Pair figure skating removed from Universiade program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the regulations of the international competitions in paired figure skating, it has been decided by FISU to exclude this kind of sport from the program of the Universiade-2017, according to the information published on the website.

The purchased tickets can be returned or exchanged in the official ticket sale offices. The tickets bought online at www.almaty2017.com, www.fisuticket.com, www.kassir.kz can be fully refunded too. For any questions one can contact technical support of the websites. Additional information regarding the tickets purchased at www.kassir.kz can be obtained at + 727 346-6-346.