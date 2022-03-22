EN
    16:45, 22 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Pakistan adds 228 new COVID-19 cases

    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan added 228 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,522,419 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic.

    A total of 30,333 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including two patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

    Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 573,850 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 504,507 people.

    Over the last 24 hours, 676 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,476,796, said the NCOC.


