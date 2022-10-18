Pakistan at critical moment of recovery following floods: PM

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Pakistan currently stands at a critical moment as it is embarking on a road to recovery in the aftermath of climate change-induced devastating floods, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said in marking World Food Day.

The day is observed to create awareness about global hunger, malnutrition and the need for collective actions to ensure food and nutritional security for all, the prime minister was quoted as saying in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

«This year's theme 'Leave no one behind' reminds us to collectively struggle to end poverty and hunger, and realize that the food we choose and the way we consume it, affects our health and that of our planet,» he said.

Sharif said the devastating floods during this year's monsoon have played havoc with Pakistan, affecting over 33 million people and resulting in the loss of livestock, standing crops, and essential infrastructure.

The damage to Pakistan's agricultural sector would also be felt across the globe, he said, adding that Pakistan is one of the world's top producers and exporters of cotton and rice, which have been destroyed by the flood.

«The situation is no doubt very challenging, however, Pakistan is fully committed to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals aimed at ending poverty, improving health and education, and spurring economic growth,» according to the prime minister.









Photo: english.news.cn











