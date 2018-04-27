Pakistan attaches great importance to development of cooperation with Kazakhstan - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Barlybai Sadykov met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation.



Ambassador Sadykov briefed the head of the Pakistani Government on the initiatives spearheaded by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, for instance, the state-of-the-nation address "New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" and President's Five Social Initiatives.



It was noted that in order to enter the world's 30 most developed countries by 2050, Kazakhstan had adopted and is successfully implementing such strategic documents as Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy, Digital Kazakhstan and other programs. Kazakhstan is interested in infrastructure and facilities of the Pakistani sea ports of Karachi and Gwadar as part of implementation of its ambitious Nurly Zhol transport and logistics program.



Prime Minister Abbasi, in turn, said that Islamabad attaches great importance to the development of friendly ties with Kazakhstan characterized by mutual understanding and trust. He expressed Pakistan's keenness to step up cooperation with Kazakhstan in a wide range of spheres, especially in transport, trade, energy and investment.



Abbasi went on by noting that the Kazakh side can participate in the free economic zones created within the framework of implementation of the Chinese-Pakistani economic corridor.



Wrapping up the meeting, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi conveyed his wishes of prosperity and progress to the people of Kazakhstan.