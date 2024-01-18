Pakistan confirms strikes 'on terrorist hideouts' in Iran — MFA

Pakistan has carried out counter-terrorism operation Marg Bar Sarmachar, which included strikes "on terrorist hideouts" in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, the press office of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said, TASS reports.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in the Siestan and Baluchistan province of Iran," the statement said. "A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar,’" the statement pointed out.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, in its contacts with Tehran over the past few years, Islamabad has "consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves ‘Sarmachars’ (Baloch nationalists - TASS) on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran." The press office pointed out that Pakistan handed over to the Iranian side "ultiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists" in the designated areas. "This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars," the press office added.

"Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Earlier in the day, explosions were reported in several areas of the Seravan district of Sistan and Baluchistan province on the border with Pakistan.