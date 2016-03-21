EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:32, 21 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Pakistan guard shoots &#39;monster mask&#39; boy aged 11

    None
    None
    KARACHI. KAZINFORM - A security guard in the Pakistani city of Karachi has shot dead an 11-year-old boy wearing a monster mask, police say.

    The boy had sneaked up on the guard in an attempt to scare him, and the guard responded by opening fire, police said.
    The boy was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries. The guard has been arrested.
    Correspondents say Karachi has thousands of private security guards, but many are poorly paid and have not received proper training.
    The boy's family and local residents have staged a protest over the shooting, which occurred late on Sunday.
    Source: BBC

    Tags:
    Incidents World News Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!