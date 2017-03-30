Pakistan hopes for strengthening economic coop with Kazakhstan - Ambassador Abdul Salik Khan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pakistan hopes for strengthening economic cooperation with Kazakhstan. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan said it on Wednesday at a reception in Astana devoted to the National Day of Pakistan.



“Pakistan and Kazakhstan have always had close and fraternal relations. Both countries share common values, geography, history and culture. We congratulate people of Kazakhstan on being elected as a non-permanent member-country of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. We are glad that Kazakhstan has achieved significant progress in the past 25 years. Kazakhstan’s political stability, economic rise and high international status are pledged by political wisdom and far-sightedness of its President Nursultan Nazarbayev,” the Pakistani Diplomat said.



He reminded about the 13th Summit of the Organization of Economic Cooperation held recently in Islamabad. The Ambassador highlighted that this forum proves adherence of Pakistan to regional cooperation. Pakistani side highly appraised the participation of Vice PM of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov in the event.



According to Abdul Salik Khan, Pakistan hopes for strengthening economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.



Speaking on his country, the Diplomat said that Pakistan is a democratic state today with the population exceeding 200mln people, parliament, independent court system and free mass media as well as active civil society. The country’s GDP has increased in average from 3% to 471% for several years and is expected to rise in 2017 too. Pakistan is a stable country with innovative and hospitable people.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov, representatives of other governmental structures of Kazakhstan and diplomatic corps attended the reception.









