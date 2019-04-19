Pakistan joined Islamic Organization for Food Security

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pakistan has become the 33rd member country of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

"The Islamic Organization for Food Security established on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev gradually expands its geography. The number of IOFS member countries increases year-by-year. Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Senegal and other Muslim countries are the members of the IOFS to date. Being a specialized structure of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the IOFS develops a food support system as a regional foundation like the FAO. The headquarters of the IOFS is located in the city of Nur-Sultan," the Ministry says.



Kazakhstan is among 10 largest wheat producers and exporters of the world.



"The IOFS will serve as an additional channel for the promotion of export and attraction of investments from the Islamic countries to Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector. Mutual commodity turnover within the IOFS may enable us to solve logistics-related problems retarding growth of Kazakhstan's agricultural export. Thus, the interaction with the IOFS member states will let expand business geography both for the national companies and private sector," the press release reads.