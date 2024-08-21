Pakistan keen to import energy resources from Kazakhstan - ambassador

Pakistan is interested in importing energy resources from Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin told Trend.

"Kazakhstan regularly receives requests from Pakistani friends for the supply of Kazakh coal, oil, petroleum products, and gas. The main issue on our agenda is logistics. We are closely following the development of the so-called TAPI (Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India) project. We are closely monitoring the development of projects such as CASA-1000. That is several regional projects. And in this case, we must clearly understand that for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, the regional factor is of decisive or even predetermining importance," he said.

The ambassador noted that logistics is essential for the delivery of the above goods.

"To deliver goods between our countries, we need to cross at least two countries in the region. Be it Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, even China, or Tajikistan. Our task at the current stage is to create a sufficient transport and logistics infrastructure that would allow us to deliver products, including energy resources, painlessly, in a timely manner, and with high quality," Kistafin concluded.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Pakistan amounted to $52.5 million in 2023, which is 40 percent less than in 2022 ($73.5 million).

Kazakh exports to Pakistan last year amounted to $5.7 million, while imports from Pakistan amounted to $46.8 million.